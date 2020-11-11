The War on Drugs Launching Podcast and Release Warren Zevon Cover ““Accidentally Like A Martyr (Live)”















On November 20th, The War On Drugs will release their new album, LIVE DRUGS, via bandleader Adam Granduciel’s Super High Quality Records. Today, they announce The Super High Quality Podcast and present the album’s second single, “Accidentally Like A Martyr (Live).” The Super High Quality Podcast is a four-episode series, airing weekly beginning on the album’s release day. Throughout, guitar tech and band confidant Dominic East listens as the band talks casually about how they arrived at the performances and the decision to release their new live album. Check out the trailer for the podcast below.

Following lead single “Pain (Live),” “Accidentally Like A Martyr (Live)” is the band’s essential cover of Warren Zevon’s original – a song Granduciel describes as “so simple and true, you should ever be lucky to write a song that simple.” The War On Drugs’ cover captures the song’s original spirit and classic balladry with an emphasis on the swelling guitar and piano flourishes.