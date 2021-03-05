‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Is Standard Disney In the Best Way (FILM REVIEW)















Rating: B

Disney is continuing to buck tradition and expectation as 2021 rolls on. Depending on the source you’re reading, the release of last year’s Mulan was either a tentative success or an epic failure, though Disney never released official numbers so we’re not exactly sure how well it did. What we can guess at, however, is that it did well enough.

That’s a bit of a jump to make, to be sure, but it’s a jump that’s relatively easy to make considering that Disney is back at it again. Their latest release, Raya and the Last Dragon, is set to follow the same release pattern as Mulan, debuting on Disney+ for an additional cost of $29.99. A high cost, to be sure, but considering that Raya is more explicitly geared towards children and families (as opposed to Mulan’s reliance on the nostalgia of adults) it’s one that might be worth it, especially those with children suffering from pandemic fatigue.

As the first Disney Princess to debut in the Roaring 20’s, Raya has some weight on her shoulders, especially considering that she’s following in the direct footsteps of Elsa. Disney seems well aware of that fact, however, and manages to carefully toe the line between going big and playing it safe.

Raya and the Last Dragon is far from the best Disney movie—princess or otherwise—but it’s also far from the worst. It is, in a way, a testament to the core of what makes Disney Disney. It’s both familiar and new, it caters to every member of the family while remembering children are the core, and it scouts uncharted territory from safe surroundings.

It’s also a pretty fun time. To be sure, there’s kind of a lot you need to overlook—over reliance on tropes, some jokes that don’t land well if you’re over, say, 8 years old, general familiarity—but, at the end of the day, Raya and the Last Dragon is a fun and exciting adventure that manages moments that everyone in the family will love.

Kelly Marie Tran voices Raya, a young girl who lives in a post-disaster wasteland. Her land has been invaded by an embodiment of evil known as the Druun—formless clouds of malevolence that turn over living creature they touch to stone—and so Raya seeks out the mythical last dragon to help piece together an ancient artifact that can defeat the Druun and restore her once beautiful land to its glory. Her journeys lead her to the resting place of Sisu (Awkwafina), the dragon who, legend has it, previously defeating the Druun centuries ago.

Taking its inspiration from South East Asia, Raya and the Last Dragon weaves together a world of fantasy and magic that is often more interesting than the movie itself. Composed of five separate realms (which used to be united until distrust and malevolence tore then apart), directors Don Hall, Carlos Lopez Estrada, Paul Briggs, and John Ripa have crafted a world that’s alive and fascinating, even when the story drags.

Indeed, the animation looks as good as Disney has ever managed without Pixar at the helm, though I still can’t help but wonder how much more alive the world and story might feel if it was in a traditional style. I’m one of the few who hasn’t quite gotten over the wholesale switch to CG animation, but I still contend that a vibrancy and beauty has been lost. That said, the film itself still looks great and even I am increasingly impressed with how far CG animation has come.

Tran and Awkwafina make an amazing, classic Disney pairing. Awkafina, especially, seems to relish in her role as the magical Sisu, bringing the right blend of humor and drama to the role. Tran, meanwhile, brings a real human pathos to Raya, and their pairing makes for some delightful moments of narrative conflict.

Only time will tell of Disney’s release gambit is going to pay off in the long term, but families who are feeling cooped up after a year with no (or limited) theater openings will find a lot to relish in with Raya and the Last Dragon. While only slightly better than middle of the road amongst the Disney oeuvre, that’s still pretty good compared to most movies. It may lack the power of so many Disney classics, but Raya has a power all its own and it boldly wields it, for better or worse, to create a fun and adventurous romp the whole family can love.

Raya and the Last Dragon is now available to stream on Disney+ with premiere access.