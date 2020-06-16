Grayson Capps & Trina Shoemaker Present Re-Worked 16 Song Retrospective Via ‘South Front Street’ (ALBUM REVIEW)















This is not your typical mid-career retrospective because Alabama singer-songwriter Grayson Capps is blessed to be married to Grammy-winning producer/engineer, Trina Shoemaker, who not only compiled these 16 songs as her personal playlist, but revisited each of the original recordings, remixing many of them from scratch, thereby making them sound anew here. So, even Capps’ most devout fans that own his catalog, or a good part of it, will be hearing new incarnations. There are eight albums represented spanning time before and after Capps and Shoemaker became partners. It’s mostly his solo work and does not include his first college band, the House Levellers, or the wonderful short-lived collective, Willie Sugarcapps (it’s a shame because his song “Mancil Travis” from Paradise Right Here is as good as any of these 16), but it does include three tracks from his Ruf Records Stavin Chain and one from the Lost Cause Minstrels. It also has songs from the cult film ‘A Love Song For Bobby Long’ starring Scarlett Johansson and John Travolta, where Capps had a small acting part but contributed four songs to the movie.

Capps is blessed with a soulful voice, a gift for songwriting, and parents from a literary background together with his own background in theater. His early work while living in New Orleans was deep and gritty enough to gain considerable airplay on this writer’s blues radio show at the time. That was the period when Capps put lots of self-induced pressure on himself for almost a decade. He found some inner peace when, after a short stint in Nashville, he and Shoemaker returned to his roots in South Alabama about nine years ago.

Shoemaker’s title is named after the street where Capps lived, in a shotgun house along the Mississippi River in New Orleans, amid an assortment of outsiders and desperate folks that he credits as the inspiration for finding his voice as a songwriter. Some of Capps’ best known work, “Get Back Up,” “Washboard Lisa” and “Daddy’s Eyes” are given refreshingly new aural clarity. Deeper tracks like “Harley Davidson,” “May We Love” and “Train Song” will also sound new even to diehard fans. As Shoemaker concludes: “Among this collection are recordings I believe to be my finest work. ‘South Front Street: A Retrospective’ is Grayson Capps’ story, and within it lies my own.”

The opener “Get Back Up” appeared on his debut 2005 solo album If You Knew My Mind) but this resonator/harmonica back porch sounding version is from Stavin Chain. These lyrics bring the listener right in – “Yesterday was a very fine day indeed, I got a pint of beer, went outside and brushed my teeth.” It’s no mystery it was penned in New Orleans. “May We Love ” (Love Songs, Mermaids and Grappa) with the female harmony is a remarkably tender love song. “Train Song” (Stavin Chain) is acoustic blues that would make Taj Mahal proud. “New Again,” (Scarlett Rose) is a relaxed, beautiful ballad where Capps (and Dylan LeBlanc on backing vocals) share hard-earned wisdom, as if over a couple of beers. It’s riveting; you’ll hang on every word. The other from this terrific 2017 album is “Hold Me Darlin’” with its swampy slide guitars is a yearning slow blues that’s also rooted in New Orleans. Its tender lyric is road weary but ultimately triumphant.

”Junior and the Old African Queen” (Songbones) is a haunting acoustic, harmonica-in-the-rack harrowing tale of an outlaw that didn’t make it. Another from that album is “Psychic Channel Blues,” a tense blues about temptation where a man who wants to do right but fears he’ll do wrong; as well as the affecting ode to a New Orleans character, “Washboard Lisa.” Shoemaker sequenced these songs so well, as “Arrowhead” (Rott n Roll) is just a memorable tune reflecting on the joyous side, that will linger for days – “I’ve never found an arrowhead before.”

”Love Song for Bobby Long” is one of four, the most from any album (If You Knew My Mind), sung poignantly over just an acoustic guitar, it’s the essence of Capp’s dramatic, impassioned vocal delivery. “I Can’t Hear You” with its incessant beat and crunchy guitar chords, seems like a jolt following the previous material, but proves that Capps, at heart, is a rock n’ roller of the first order, bolstered by background vocalists here. Appropriately, it’s followed in the sequence by “Rock n Roll” (Lost Cause Minstrels) where the wordplay is even better than the ringing, stinging guitars. It’s got a bit of a Bob Seger feel to it. The two others from If You Knew My Mind are the resonator imbued title track, a series of self-confessional statements to a former lover, and the acoustic ballad, “I See You,” another touching love song wrapped in Southern imagery. On the other hand, “Daddy’s Eyes” has the kind of sorrow that only someone who has lost can express. The closer, “Harley Davidson” (Stavin Chain) chugs along, driven by guitars and harmonica as Capps sings “on this lonely road I’m on” with the bluesy harmonica fading out. It’s enough to make one hit replay and listen to all 16 songs again.

Needless to say, the production values are pristine. Every song, especially lyrically, demands repeat listens. These songs have it all – love, loss, struggles, resilience, humility, and pride. Yet, go explore Capps’s catalog. It’s rather easy to find 16 others as good as these, a true testament to the strength of his songwriting.