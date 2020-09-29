Aaron Lee Tasjan Announces Virtual Tour Dates















East Nashville based singer-songwriter and guitar ace Aaron Lee Tasjan today announced his virtual tour “Alive And Well From East Nashville” – a three night virtual tour, presented by Noon Chorus and a legion of independent co-promoters from Rockwood Music Hall in NYC to Nashville Basement. Tickets on sale now here: https://noonchorus.com/aaron-lee-tasjan/

Each show will feature an entirely different musical motif and come with an Aaron Lee Tasjan no songs repeated guarantee. Tickets start at $10 or all three for $25 plus special merch and a $40 merch bundle, which includes tickets for all shows, special autographed tour posters and copies of handwritten setlist for each show. Performances will be broadcast via Noon Chorus and dates will include:

10/13. 7pm CT – Aaron Lee Tasjan special acoustic performance from The Purple Building

10/20. 7pm CT – Aaron Lee Tasjan Trio from Magnetic Sound Studio

10/27. 7pm CT – Aaron Lee Tasjan Full band show from Siren Song Studio

Aaron Lee Tasjan’s genre bending sound has been lauded by critics from NPR Music to Rolling Stone who described his most recent album Karma For Cheap as a “trippy stunner full of swirling, immersive rock songs that evoke both the effervescence of the Sixties and the grit of today.’ Touring relentlessly, with band and solo, Tasjan is known for his fiery live performances which combine blazing guitar work with first rate songcraft and witty storytelling. During the pandemic enforced tour break, Tasjan has continued to wash his hands, practice piano, adopt cats and look on the bright side and may or may not have a new album up his well dressed sleeve – watch this space for more, very soon!

Independent event co-promoters will include:

Rockwood Music Hall – NYC

Union Stage / Jammin Java – DC

Collective Concerts – Toronto

The Grey Eagle – Asheville

SPACE / Thalia Hall – Chicago / Evanston

Celebrity, Etc / Rumba Cafe – Columbus

Stuart’s Opera House / Nelsonville Music Festival – Nelsonville, OH

Basement East / Basement – Nashville

Club 603 – Baltimore

Kable House Presents – York, PA

Grocery On Home – Atlanta, GA

