It’s Official: AC/DC 17th Full Length ‘Power Up’ Out 11/13- Share “Shot In The Dark”















AC/DC will release their seventeenth full-length album POWER UP on November 13, 2020. This marks the legendary band's first new music since 2014.

To set the stage, they just unleashed a new single entitled “Shot In The Dark.” The song sees the lineup of Angus Young [lead guitar], Brian Johnson [lead vocals], Cliff Williams [bass guitar], Phil Rudd [drums], and Stevie Young [rhythm guitar] firing on all cylinders once again.

For the album, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed Black Ice in 2008 and Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

POWER UP will be available in multiple configurations that will excite collectors and die-hard fans alike, including digital, CD, and deluxe versions. The limited edition, one-of-a-kind deluxe POWER UP box is the ultimate fan package. Hit the button on the side of the box and watch the flashing neon AC/DC logo light up while the opening bars of “Shot In The Dark” blast out of the built-in speaker. Inside the box is the full CD package in a soft-pack with a 20-page booklet that features exclusive photos and USB charging cable allowing the box to remain powered up and on display. The vinyl LP will be pressed on 180 gram vinyl and housed in a gatefold jacket. Limited edition variants of the LP will be available at select retailers nationwide, as well as the band’s online store. The album will be available on all digital platforms.

Check out the full tracklisting below

TRACKLISTING:

1. Realize

2. Rejection

3. Shot In The Dark

4. Through The Mists Of Time

5. Kick You When You’re Down

6. Witch’s Spell

7. Demon Fire

8. Wild Reputation

9. No Man’s Land

10. Systems Down

11. Money Shot

12. Code Red