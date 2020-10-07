FULL ALBUM PREMIERE: Brooklyn’s Body Language Delivers Freewheeling R&B Via ‘Travel Guide’















Brooklyn’s Body Language has always embodied something of a sensual mythos. Since their inception in 2008, the band (Angelica Bess, Grant Wheeler, Matt Young and Ian Chang)has been known for their restless pop experiments with a future-shocked blend of soul and R&B. The quartet’s debut 2010 LP Social Studies earned the approval of everyone from NPR to The New York Times to The Guardian, who compared the breakout release to early Madonna, the indie disco of Prelude Records and“CSS doing an impression of Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band.”

On their 2013 sophomore release, Grammar, Body Language dug deeper into electronic-pop territory and garnered the hit ‘Well Absolutely’ that went on to be featured in an advertising campaign for Lord & Taylor and earned multiple licenses w/ HBO, Google and LG plus noteworthy support from Sirius XM.

Their 2016 follow-up release Mythos, continued to showcase their intimate music with lyrics of longing, desire and lost love. Oftentimes dark and moody, Mythos pushed forth feelings of desire against ominous backdrops only to quickly veer back into the familiar and comforting.

Their forthcoming 2020 LP, Travel Guide (out October 9th, via Om Records), chronicles an itinerary in route through ten tracks of genre-bent psychedelic R&B. From writing the record on both coasts to slowly spreading themselves out beyond the limits of Brooklyn, NY, distance and wayfaring seem to hold no water to their force as writers, as they triumphantly deem this record to be their most collaborative effort yet.Dodging raindrops in their own personal paradise, and then ducking catcalls on the streets of Brooklyn, Travel Guide is an escape to many scenes in the day in the life of the trio.

Glide is premiering Travel Guide in its entirety (below), an effervescent mix of electo-pop, R&B, blurring lines between genres. Combining the electronic innovations of Sudan Archives and the go-anywhere soul of Brittany Howard, the touchpoints are numerous. Body Language indeed creates their own musical mood swings over a virtuous mix of loops, beats and spot-on vocals.