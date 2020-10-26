Vanessa Collier Moves Freely From Soul to Blues on ‘Heart on the Line’ (ALBUM REVIEW)















Vanessa Collier is a musician who started playing the saxophone at age nine. While she was studying at Berklee, she landed a job touring with Joe Louis Walker. On top of that, she won a 2020 Blues Music Award for Best Instrumentalist, horn player. It was Walker who counseled her to strike out on her own, and she has taken that advice to heart.

Heart on the Line is Collier’s fourth album, and it makes clear why she has won the admiration not only of Joe Louis Walker, but also of Buddy Guy, who referred to her as “amazing”.

It takes some level of confidence to cover James Brown. After all, an artist isn’t going to do one of his songs better than The Godfather of Soul himself. Collier shows supreme confidence in covering “Super Bad” to start off the album. This version is a little slower than the original, but it is pretty groovy, and there is plenty of soul both in the lead and backing vocals.

It’s hard to pin Collier down to one particular style. She moves easily from soul to the old-time blues (complete with resonator) of “Bloodhound”. She dips into a Susan Tedeschi kind of vibe with the mellow “I Don’t Want Anything to Change”. You can even hear a little Stevie Wonder influence in the playful and funky “Leave Your Hat on”.

“Who’s in Power” is an interesting song. The rhythm is something you can strut to, while the lyrics address the topic of politics. Of the people in power, she muses, “Did they earn their seat, or did they pay off somebody, making promises that they couldn’t keep.” This song is another testament to Collier’s talent as a songwriter. It’s rare that a song about politics is so easy to dance to.

It’s easy to see why Collier has garnered such support from other musicians and fans. She tells a good story and plays with a good deal of energy, whether she’s playing soul or blues. On top of that, she adds vocals that are both strong and smooth. This is not only a showcase for excellent musicians, but also the soundtrack to a good time.