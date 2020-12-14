The Funniest New Slot Games Characters















Apart from hitting the jackpot, many gamers visit the casino to be entertained by the sound, themes, and characters. Now, casino designers have introduced funny characters to attract more players. You can identify these characters by their costumes, facial expressions, and colors.

There are a plethora of online casinos where you can play free online slots no download, and you’ll always find those with weird characters. Funny online slots are quite popular because they combine colorful graphics and thrilling features. They also have crazy looking animations and special effects to entertain you.

These slot characters are so unique that one wonders how game creators came up with such. Since gamers always look for a combination of entertainment and quality graphics, game makers are prepared to bring them to reality.

So, let’s look into the world of the funniest new slot game’s characters.

Latest Funniest Slot Characters

Here is our take on the hilarious characters in the online slots, such as:

Pink Panther

Mad Hatters

Little Britain

Family Guy

Flintstones

Lucky Larry’s Lobstermania 2

Count Duckula

EggOmatic

Happy Bugs

Royal Frog

Birds on a Wire

Rango

Big Bad Wolfs

Funny Faces

Fruity Burst

Pink Panther Slots

If you’re an avid slot game player, you must have seen one of the Pink Panther slots developed by Playtech. The character isn’t vivid, but the slot game is classic. It has many special features like a progressive jackpot, bonuses, and the pink panther wilds, which brightens your mood. Most importantly, the game’s funny characters and the soundtrack will keep you glued to the screen.

Mad Hatters Slot Game

The Mad Hatters in slots are like the Hatter character in the novel ‘Alice in Wonderland.’ As the wild symbol, Hatter always leaps with excitement or makes a funny pose. Like other Microgaming creations, Mad Hatters’ animations make the game exciting, even as Hatter is always beaming with smiles.

Little Britain Slot Machine

Little Britain Slot Machine was designed by Playtech in 2013. So far, many British homes are familiar with the Little Brit Characters. Like the Mad Hatter, this one is also inspired by the popular TV series ‘Little Britain.’ It boasts many characters from the series, which makes the game more fun to play. You can access the game from your PC or mobile devices, and you’ll be thrilled by those animations.

Griffin Family Members Online Slot

IGT has created this game to make your online gaming session exciting. If you’re looking for entertainment while desirous to cash out from online slot games, the Griffin Family Guy slots are perfect. You get to laugh your heart out with each spin. Besides, the huge bonuses, sound, and neat graphics will make you want to bet more. Once you launch the game, you can’t help but get entertained by the weird family characters.

Lucky Larry’s Lobstermania 2 Slot Game

The Lucky Larry online slot game from IGT promises to boost your ego and make you laugh. Another exciting game for any casino lover, Lucky Larry, is both popular and ever-amusing. Lucky Larry often appears with a fishing outfit as the wild symbol, carrying a red lobster and pipe in the mouth. Generally, the game looks weird but pretty funny and satisfying.

Flintstones Slot

Another outstanding design from Playtech, it’s hard to compare any other slot machine funny characters to the Flintstones. The Flintstones slot game was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon, which graced our TV screens in the early 60s. The slot symbols are the main Flintstone characters, including Dino, the pet. What’s more, the special bonuses mean huge cash prizes for any lucky player. Thanks to its well-loved characters, special features, and unique graphics, this game is a big hit.

Count Duckula Slot Machine

Blueprint Gaming has put everything in place to ensure you have the best time with the Count Duckula slot game. The Count Duckula character was pretty popular between 1980 and 1990, becoming a significant slot game figure today. Besides featuring the progressive jackpot, the game boasts Igor Mystery and Duckula Wall bonuses. It brings huge cash-out opportunities to the table besides the funny actions.

EggOmatic Slots

Released by NetEnt, the Eggomatic slot game is designed to make you laugh with each winning chance. The game takes you into the world of robotic chickens but from the ‘50s. Meanwhile, the rooster has to ensure that chickens keep laying eggs. You can see the complaints on their faces, and it’s quite funny to see how the angry hens never quit their job.

Happy Bugs Slot Machine

An offer from Playtech which you can’t refuse, the Happy Bugs slot game leads you into the iconic world of boozing bugs. Some of its outstanding characters include flies, bar patrons, lady waitresses, and other funny looking bugs. You’ll spot the cockroaches as they drink, hornets on the pool game, and spiders are reeling out poker cards. Surprisingly, both characters’ looks and appearances would make you smile.

The Romantic Frog Slot Machine

Also known as Royal Frog, this online slot game by EGT will crack your ribs. The frog story slot displays the relationship between the romantic Frog and the beautiful princess. Players will desire to replicate this game’s romance in their love lives. The slot’s soundtrack reminds you of the Hello my baby song by J. Michigan, the Frog. Most importantly, you’ll impress the princess and access free spins with the golden balls.

Birds on a Wire Online Slot Game

It’s another multi-line slot game from Thunderkick for players to enjoy the funny-looking birds. The game includes a lot of colourful birds chilling on a power line. Your goal is to zap as many birds as possible, as it gives you prizes. Besides, the birds look adorable, and they give you bonuses and multipliers.

Rango Slot Machine

Created by iSoftbet, the Rango slot game introduces you to the funniest characters in the casino world today. Be careful not to tear your ribs as the funny characters appear on the slots. Some familiar characters that join the chameleon are Bonnie Lizard, Jake rattlesnake, and Bad Bill tortoise.