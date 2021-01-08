LISTEN: The Hold Steady Share Blistering & Catchy New Song “Heavy Covenant”















Today The Hold Steady have released their new song, “Heavy Covenant.” It’s the second song released from the band’s eighth studio album, Open Door Policy, arriving on the band’s Positive Jams label via Thirty Tigers on Friday, February 19, 2021. Open Door Policy is available for digital and physical pre-orders now. All pre-orders will be joined by an instant-grat download of “Heavy Covenant” as well as “Family Farm.” In addition, Open Door Policy is being released in a variety of formats, including standard black vinyl and limited editions of CD and colored vinyl. Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers will also be offering an exclusive limited-edition colored vinyl for independent record stores.

Check it out below…

“‘Heavy Covenant’ is a song about travel, technology, and human connection,” says singer Craig Finn. “The song came out of two different music pieces that THS piano/keyboardist Franz Nicolay brought in, and with the help of producer Josh Kaufman, we combined them. It came together quickly, and when our friends Stuart and Jordan came in and added the horns to the chorus it really seemed to bring it together. To us, this song is a great indication of where the band’s sound is at in 2021.”

Photo by Adam Parshall