LISTEN: Dumpstaphunk Unleashes “United Nations Stomp” Feat: Marcus King















New Orleans funk powerhouse Dumpstaphunk has just unleashed a rendition of Buddy Miles’s 1973 acid-fueled blues anthem “United Nations Stomp,” the third single from Where Do We Go From Here their first full-length album in seven years. Ignited by the exploding lead guitar of special guest Marcus King, the epic jam invokes the vintage spirit of Jimi Hendrix and Cream coupled with a touch of urgent musical angst that could be easily playlist alongside modern contemporaries Rage Against The Machine or Red Hot Chili Peppers. The track, mixed by Beastie Boys producer, Mario Caldato Jr., also features guitar legend Waddy Wachtel (Keith Richards, Rolling Stones, Stevie Nicks) in a crescendoing super-jam that further cements Dumpstaphunk’s status as the heaviest funk-rock band in the land, as they gear up to release what is undeniably the most powerful and politically pointed album of their career. Watch the official lyric video below,,,

“First, I’m a big fan of Buddy Miles. I like the groove and the line you can dance to the rhythm of a funky beat! With a strong message, it talks about peace, love and harmony – something we all need today. This song was originally released 47 years ago by Buddy Miles in 1973 on his album Boogie Bear.” – Tony Hall