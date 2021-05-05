LISTEN: Said The Whale Drops Twee Pop Gold On “Everything She Touches is Gold to Me”















Said The Whale have earned a place in the Canadian music pantheon, winning a JUNO Award, topping the alternative radio chart, and amassing a devoted base of fans. Now, more than a decade into their career, the Vancouver group are opening their most ambitious chapter yet.

Solemn and endearing, Said The Whale delivers nostalgic joy on “Everything She Touches is Gold to Me.” Set to a Wes Anderson-esque film backdrop, singer Tyler Bancroft jounces off a rock-solid rhythm section, constructing a twee on steroids anthem that tackles the endearing sounds of Dr. Dog and Luna.

This song is about my first date with my partner, which was on Sunday, Nov 15 2009. It’s a simple love song about the excitement and anticipation leading up to something you know is going to be good. (In my case I was right and it was and is extremely good – we are still together 11 years later, and are parents to two young boys). This was the first song we recorded for the album with Steve Bays, and the last song we recorded before COVID hit. The recording session was energetic, exciting, the start of something new. We came in with only a simple acoustic demo and were open to any and all ideas. Spontaneity and experimentation led to results we are super happy with.”