SONG PREMIERE: Chris Garneau Offers Divine Sheer Confessional Single “Now”















After the psych-folk journeying of his fourth full-length album Yours, Chris Garneau lands back on earth with his new single “Now On,” a grounded hymn of loss and liberation. Spare but resonant piano with roots in Americana and gospel mannerisms, the song is a reflection on what transpired in a broken relationship, and a missive to that former lover.

This new track is shared from a collaboration with the composer and producer Patrick Higgins (Zs, Nicolas Jaar). Garneau previously released “Little While” (November 2019), with a music video directed by Samuel Stonefield. Similarly, this track was recorded at Future-Past Studios, housed in a 19th century German Lutheran Church in Hudson, New York. In his studio, Higgins helps Garneau craft and capture songs in the way he performs them, with live takes and gentle production. The result, in “Now On,” is the intimacy fans of Garneau’s live shows have always cherished. Where Yours was sprawling, these new tracks feel rooted in place, home-bound and haunting.

Throughout his career, Garneau has juxtaposed melancholy and innocence. Here, we see a new paradox: true belonging can only emerge when one is able to be uniquely themselves. In this pared-down track, his voice is utterly his own: raw and soulful. But there is still an unfettered levity. He’s done the work of turning inward and mining his darkness, and “Now On” is the result of gifting us what is truly essential.

Glide is proud to premiere the emotionally charged chamber pop of LGBT artist Chris Garneau’s “Now On.” just in time for Pride Month. This thought-provoking artist offers a brooding tenderness, atop a confessional piano waltz that is reminiscent of Moses Sumney, Hundred Waters and Fiona Apple.

“On the surface, this song is about leaving a relationship, but ultimately, it’s about leaving shame behind and finding out what’s underneath,” says Garneau. “While this can often be more painful than the cover, it’s more rich, it’s who we really are – it’s our wealth and it belongs to us. Finding that truth within is truly healing and can set you free – freedom doesn’t always look like winning but finding it can leave you feeling unafraid. The joy, the gold…that comes later, in bursts, in waves, if ever.”

All proceeds of the single go to the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition – go here for more info…