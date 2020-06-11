SONG PREMIERE: Norwegian Septet The Northern Belle Offer 70’s Pop Rock Goodness Via “Late Bloomer”















Written as an examination of personal relationships, the new album by The Northern Belle is aptly titled We Wither, We Bloom. The Norwegian septet is among the pioneers of the Nordicana scene that has been gaining momentum in the U.S. the last few years. Fronted by prolific singer-songwriter Stine Andreassen (also of folk quartet Silver Lining) and armed with pedal steel, slide guitar, lush harmonies, a string quartet, and their secret weapon, the Norwegian Hardanger fiddle, The Northern Belle has developed their own unique brew of pop-oriented Americana and folk music.

Brimming with melodic tunes and clever lyrics, We Wither We Bloom is the band’s third studio album, albeit the first to be released internationally. Having made the difficult decision to quit her day job to pursue music, Andreassen and The Northern Belle received widespread praise and a Spellemann nomination (Norwegian Grammy) for the 2018 album Blinding Blue Neon. In the spring of 2019, Andreassen traveled to Nashville for three months to write the follow-up. The welcoming and thriving music scene found east of the Cumberland River sparked a creative songwriting spell that resulted in this inspired collection of tracks. The distance from home allowed for new views on friends, family, love, loss, and homesickness, resulting in the band’s most personal album to date.

Glide is premiering the delightful “Late Bloomer,” a sweet and seductive 70’s influenced track that hooks on first listen. The bright harmonies are immediately reminiscent of Christine McVie (Fleetwood Mac) and Jenny Lewis, and with enough soul to conjure Sound City meeting Muscle Shoals.

“I’ve seen some artists release songs with this title, but they didn’t say what I wanted to say. Though I really love the Jenny Lewis song “Late Bloomer.” The story is about a young girl growing up, dreaming big, and experiencing life. I really wanted our song to be a bit up-tempo like hers and empowering, and all about embracing the journey that led me to who I am,” says Andreassen.

Photo Courtesy of Julia Marie Nagelstad