Eddie Van Halen- The Keyboardist: Remembering The Guitar Hero’s Greatest Synth Moments















In the last week, we’ve been mourning the loss of guitar hero Eddie Van Halen who passed away last Tuesday, October 6th at the age of 65. Through the numerous tributes and lists posted online, we all know what Eddie offered the world in terms of guitar pyrotechnics. By now you’ve seen numerous photos of the dexterous six-stringer with his shit-eating grin, playing his red and white splattered guitar doing stringy things that were only previously heard likes of Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, and Steve Hackett (tapping).

Yet despite Eddie’s guitar heroics, he was also an accomplished pianist and composed many songs on the piano and he brought rock keyboards to the forefront of Van Halen’s sound beginning on the huge mega-hit LP 1984 up through 1991’s For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge. Eddie keyboard intros are first and foremost pop expressions and while a departure from what fans have previously had known, gave Van Halen an even more potent stance in pop culture.

Having first started out on the piano, then drums, then guitar, Eddie’s first instrument helped set the ringtone of future flip-phones with these crafty electronic keyboard intros. Join us we look back at seven of Eddie Van Halen’s most enduring keyboard intros and songs…

“Jump”

Walk into any music store or budget department store in the ’80s and you’ll probably hear someone trying to mimic the opening intro to this big hit. After all, this keyboard intro is very well the epitome of the Reagan era. Eddie uses the Oberheim OB-Xa on Van Halen’s most successful single to date, which reached number 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. But this their first big keyboard song came with a risk.

Says producer Ted Templeman to Rolling Stone -”To me, they were a heavy metal fucking band that could do pop tunes – that’s what I liked about ’em. But that took it into another arena. It reminded me of those bands that play in arenas, and then the fucking thing ended up getting played at every arena before a game. But look, I was wrong.”

“I’ll Wait”

This 1984 number that follows the punchy “Hot For Teacher” was written as a collaboration between Van Halen and the glorious piped yacht rock singer Michael McDonald. Again, Eddie played an Oberheim OB-Xa synthesizer on this intro that is one of Van Halen’s most peculiar and interesting. David Lee Roth wrote the lyrics about a girl wearing men’s underwear in a Calvin Klein print media ad. Also of interest, bassist Michael Anthony played synth bass on this mid Van Halen era rocker.

“Dreams”

Not to be confused with Fleetwood Mac’s much better “Dreams” (whom they can thank the Ocean Spray gone viral skateboarder), this Hagar over the top vocal hit was a memorable addition to the Van Hagar cannon after the release of 5150. But its the intro for many that’s the hook, line, and sinker. During the 5150 Tour, Eddie played the keyboards and switched to the guitar during the first solo, although it switched to a recording in later tours, this song still holds nostalgic value for 40 and 50 somethings.

“Why Can’t This Be Love”

Another 5150 number, that despite Hagar’s stomach-turning line of “that funny feeling again winding me up inside” is washed aside by Eddie’s bouncy keyboard run. Performed on an Oberheim OB-8 this one is quite a departure from the days of “Eruption” of course, but then again this era of Van Hagar consciously shied away from “Panama” and “I’m The One” shoutouts.

“Feels So Good”

This OU812 song that wasn’t a radio hit but remains a fan favorite despite its calming quality. This breezy tune carried by a watery Eddies “fun” keyboard flourish that is islandy and perfect for Hagar’s tropical leaning vocal vocabulary. As Hagar sings “I’ll send the message in a bottle” he makes quick forgetfulness of the like-worded Police hit.

“

“Mine All Mine”

A heavy and progressive-leaning rocker that kicked off the OU812 album was tracked beneath Eddie’s own guitar playing. “Mine All Mine” is one of the more underrated songs in the Van Halen catalog. Eddie again carries this tune with strong keyboards that eventually lays down to a memorable guitar solo at the 2:30 part.

“Right Now”

Perhaps Eddie’s most accomplished intro – man this one is a one-man-band with its technical bravado that requires some dead-on chops to play. This song about living in the moment of course got major airplay via Pepsi, and for newer listeners remains their first introduction to the work of Eddie Van Halen.