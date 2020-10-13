VIDEO PREMIERE: Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar Deliver Astonishing Bluesy Vocals On “I’ve Got a Feeling”















Juno nominated and pipes of steel vocal dynamo Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar return with their upcoming album, The Reckless One on November 20 via Gypsy Soul Records.

Reckless One is produced by Darcy Yates and Renan Yildizdogan. The album focuses on stories of “Love: desire, disappointment, and when everything works out emotional and sexual satisfaction.” The 12 track album features a variety of influences and elements from “gospel-infused soul ballad” in “I’ve Got a Feeling” and “Better to Have Never”, and funk elements on singles “Don’t Have To Be” and “Love Is All Around.”

On the album, Martin shares, “After a series of intense tours and big changes in my personal life that left me feeling ungrounded and emotionally raw, I felt intense pressure to write and record another record before we lost the momentum. Those feelings were channeled into my writing, and it is a deeply vulnerable collection of songs for me. When it came time to get back in the studio to record the songs, I really let go of the process and put all my trust in the producers, and the band to help me realize the vision. I felt… reckless.”

Glide is thrilled to premiere the official video for “I’ve Got a Feeling” a jaw-dropping display of vocal prowess that showcases this band’s brand of supercharged blues. Comparisons of soul greats run rampant but let’s just say like Brittany Howard, Samantha Martin might be the next musical game changer.