LISTEN: T. Evann Shines His Inner Beck On Funky “Undercover Women”

December 11, 2020 by in News No Comments

TEvann is a new project from producer and songwriter Tyler Darrington. Having been in various collaborative projects, Darrington began writing material that was solely his own under TEvann. Without determining a plan for the material, he built a catalog over the course of a year. It was a year of pivotal life experiences that he has tried to render and communicate in his music.

TEvann delivers on a funky and wild new single entitled “Undercover Women.” With a thick underbelly of groove and syncopated texture, Evann sings with a pop-sensible style while adding tight woven electric guitar stylings. A talented young English artist, TEvann like Beck, has an impressive sense of hook and melody, implementing distorted guitar tone and funk grooves.

Main text color