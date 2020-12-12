LISTEN: T. Evann Shines His Inner Beck On Funky “Undercover Women”















T. Evann is a new project from producer and songwriter Tyler Darrington. Having been in various collaborative projects, Darrington began writing material that was solely his own under T. Evann. Without determining a plan for the material, he built a catalog over the course of a year. It was a year of pivotal life experiences that he has tried to render and communicate in his music.

T. Evann delivers on a funky and wild new single entitled “Undercover Women.” With a thick underbelly of groove and syncopated texture, Evann sings with a pop-sensible style while adding tight woven electric guitar stylings. A talented young English artist, T. Evann like Beck, has an impressive sense of hook and melody, implementing distorted guitar tone and funk grooves.