LISTEN: Austrian Indie Pop Duo Leyya Lay Down Low End Bliss Via “I’m Not Sure”















Austrian indie-pop duo Leyya has released two albums and toured some 30 countries, playing diverse festivals like Benicassim, PrimaveraSound, Iceland Airwaves, SXSW and Reeperbahn Festival.

Glide is happy to share the sparkling new single “I’m Not Sure” from Leyya. With hypnotic and unique vocal musing, Sophie Lindinger croons over a cool, wonky and psychedelic instrumental, bathing in low-end bliss and ethereal catharsis. Like Sylvan Esso and Mitski, Leyya is a captivating creative force, combining melodic freedom, boundless charisma and expressive instrumentals.

“When you look at the overall state of the world, one can easily feel lost and helpless. I started to wonder how others cope and keep their minds. I found out, that not only making music gives me hope, but also enables me to speak out and share my thoughts. Which might not only helps to stay sane, but might also be a step towards overcoming that common fear – ‘a problem shared is a problem halved’, right?” says Sophie from Leyya.