LISTEN: thomTide Embodies Synth/Drum Lofi Balance On “”zeroSum”















thomTide embodies balance and restoration. “Tide” is representative of the ebb and flow of life– balance, a cycle. It implies a relationship between the water on Earth and the sun and moon in the ether. Thomas is a name meaning twin, and also happens to be the middle name shared by thomTide founder, Lee Rutledge and visual artist behind the project, Dominique Mills.

Check out the eccentric and funky new single “zeroSum” from thomTide. In under two minutes, we are spun in and out of an unusual world. A song painted with distorted synthesizers and lo-fi drum decoration, thomTide has a distinctive and captivating voice with a modern pop edge ala Cut Copy and Hot Chip.

“In this year-long series I just want to respond to whatever is happening in the world in real time. The episode is just about not being able to satisfy someone who doesn’t want your love. I described this as a zero sum game as well as a losing game, and I just felt drained during this particular episode,” quotes the artist.