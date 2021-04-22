Yola Announces New Album ‘Stand For Myself’ via Easy Eye Sound, Shares Tour Dates with Chris Stapleton















Yola has announced her anthemic new album Stand For Myself, will be released via Easy Eye Sound on July 30, 2021. Produced by Dan Auerbach, the album is a sonic shift from her debut album, with a diverse mix of symphonic soul and classic pop, tracing a musical thread to Yola’s most eclectic musical inspirations.

The single, “Diamond Studded Shoes,” debuted today with a surreal new video, directed by Kwaku Otchere. Here we see Yola transported into a world where the fantastical meets the mundane, and Yola’s electric personality bursts from frame to frame.

Yola stated, “This song explores the false divides created to distract us from those few who are in charge of the majority of the world’s wealth and use the ‘divide and conquer’ tactic to keep it. This song calls on us to unite and turn our focus to those with a stranglehold on humanity.”

Yola added, “The video is in part inspired by the Truman show and is about being trapped in a false construct. It is supposedly perfect, but you’re trapped in a life that wasn’t meant for you. I wanted to convey the feeling that everything you know to be true is not quite working the way it’s supposed to. The island at the end is a paradigm of mental conditioning, we are all trapped on an island of our own thinking, until we change it.”

Yola also announced today that she will be one of few artists to perform at both Newport Folk and Newport Jazz in the same year, when she joins the lineup of both events this summer. She will also be performing dates with Chris Stapleton on his rescheduled tour in 2021 and will headline The Ryman Auditorium in 2022. For more information and tickets please visit: www.iamyola.com

Tracklist:

1. Barely Alive

2. Dancing Away In Tears

3. Diamond Studded Shoes

4. Be My Friend

5. Great Divide

6. Starlight

7. If I Had To Do It All Again

8. Now You’re Here

9. Whatever You Want

10. Break The Bough

11. Like A Photograph

12. Stand For Myself

Live dates include:

2021

July 23-July 25 – Newport Folk

July 30-Aug 1 – Newport Jazz

Aug 6 – Hinterland Music Festival

Aug 7 – DTE Energy Music Theatre. Clarkston, MI – w/ Chris Stapleton

Aug 21 – Globe Life Park. Arlington, TX – w/ Chris Stapleton

Sep 10 – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival

Sep 16 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Maryland Height, MO – w/ Chris Stapleton

Sep 17 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre. Birmingham, AL – w/ Chris Stapleton

Sep 18 – The Wharf Amphitheatre. Orange Beach, AL – w/ Chris Stapleton

Sep 25 – Ruoff Music Center. Noblesville, IN – w/ Chris Stapleton

Sep 26 – Ohana Music Festival

Oct 8 – Madison Square Garden. NYC, NY – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 14 – Mizzou Arena. Columbia, MO – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 15 – Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln, NE – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 16 – Denny Sanford Premier Center. Sioux Falls, SD – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 21 – Riverbend Music Center. Cincinnati, OH – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 22 & 23 – Bridgestone Arena. Nashville, TN – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 28 – United Supermarket Arena. Lubbock, TX – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 29 – Isleta Amphitheater. Albuquerque, NM – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 30 – AK-Chin Pavilion. Phoenix, AZ – w/ Chris Stapleton

Nov 4 – Frank Erwin Center. Austin, TX – w/ Chris Stapleton

Nov 5 – BOK Center. Tulsa, OK – w/ Chris Stapleton

Nov 6 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The Woodlands, TX – w/ Chris Stapleton

Dec 3 – FedEx Forum. Memphis, TN – w/ Chris Stapleton

Dec 4 – Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Biloxi, MS – w/ Chris Stapleton

Dec 5 – Thompson-Boling Arena. Knoxville, TN – w/ Chris Stapleton

2022

Mar 3 – Ryman Auditorium. Nashville, TN

April 20 – Huntington Center. Toledo, OH – w/ Chris Stapleton

April 21 – Schottenstein Center. Columbus, OH – w/ Chris Stapleton

April 23 – A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field. Lexington, KY – w/ Chris Stapleton

Photo credit: Joseph Ross Smith