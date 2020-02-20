Man Man Announces New LP ‘Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between’ on Sub Pop















Sub Pop has signed Man Man to a worldwide deal and will release Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between on CD/2xLP/CS/DL worldwide on May 1st, 2020. You can now watch the new lyric video for “Cloud Nein,” the album’s ebullient first offering, which is available now at all DSPs. Honus Honus, who directed the visual, says of the track, “Life is short.

The 17-track effort also features “Future Peg,” “On the Mend” “Sheela,” and “Animal Attraction,” was produced by Cyrus Ghahremani, mixed by S. Husky Höskulds (Tom Waits, Solomon Burke, Bettye LaVette, Allen Toussaint), and mastered by Dave Cooley (Blood Orange, M83, DIIV, Paramore, Snail Mail, clipping). Dream Hunting…also includes guest vocals from Steady Holiday’s Dre Babinski on “Future Peg” and “If Only,” and Rebecca Black (singer of the viral pop hit, “Friday”) on “On The Mend” and “Lonely Beuys.” The album follows the release of “Beached” and “Witch,“ Man Man’s contributions to Vol. 4 of the Sub Pop Singles Club in 2019.

Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between is now available for preorder from Sub Pop.

LP preorders through megamart.subpop.com and select independent retailers in North America will receive the limited Loser edition on white vinyl with a pinkish swirl (while supplies last). Meanwhile, preorders through select independent retailers in the U.K. and Europe will receive the limited Loser edition on pink vinyl (also, while supplies last). There will also be a new T-shirt design available.

Man Man will tour extensively in 2020 in support of Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between. Live dates will be announced soon.

Tracklisting:

1. Dreamers

2. Cloud Nein

3. On the Mend

4. Lonely Beuys

5. Future Peg

6. Goat

7. Inner Iggy

8. Hunters

9. Oyster Point

10. The Prettiest Song in the World

11. Animal Attraction

12. Sheela

13. Unsweet Meat

14. Swan

15. Powder My Wig

16. If Only

17. In the Valley of the In-Between

Photo credit: Dan Monick