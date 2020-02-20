WATCH: Grateful Dead – “So Many Roads” (Buckeye Lake 6/11/93)















The latest installment of The Grateful Dead’s weekly video series All The Years Live features a beloved late-era Hunter/Garcia gem: “So Many Roads”. Introduced at a December 1992 Oakland Coliseum show, this world-weary ballad was among the most well-received from the final batch of new songs the Dead debuted in the 90’s. With 55 total live performances between 1992-1995, Garcia often used the final vocal refrain to deliver some of his most emotional moments towards the end of his career. This version – from the June 11, 1993 concert at Buckeye Lake Music Center in Hebron, OH – is no exception as the band gently glides along with some nice vocal harmonies en route to a typically strong finish.

Watch “So Many Roads” below: