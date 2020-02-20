WATCH: Grateful Dead – “So Many Roads” (Buckeye Lake 6/11/93)

February 20, 2020 by in News No Comments

The latest installment of The Grateful Dead’s weekly video series All The Years Live features a beloved late-era Hunter/Garcia gem: “So Many Roads”. Introduced at a December 1992 Oakland Coliseum show, this world-weary ballad was among the most well-received from the final batch of new songs the Dead debuted in the 90’s. With 55 total live performances between 1992-1995, Garcia often used the final vocal refrain to deliver some of his most emotional moments towards the end of his career. This version – from the June 11, 1993 concert at Buckeye Lake Music Center in Hebron, OH – is no exception as the band gently glides along with some nice vocal harmonies en route to a typically strong finish.

Watch “So Many Roads” below:

About the author:

Baltimore native Dave Goodwich is a professional Deadhead and avid concert-goer who has dedicated his adult life to spreading the gospel of Brent Mydland, Bruce Hornsby & Billy Strings, among others. He likes dogs, spicy foods and long walks on the beach while listening to "Eyes of the World" from 3/29/90.

Related Posts

Leave A Response

Example Skins

dark_red dark_navi dark_brown light_red light_navi light_brown

Primary Color

Link Color

Background Color

Background Patterns

pattern-1 pattern-2 pattern-3 pattern-4 pattern-5 pattern-6

Main text color