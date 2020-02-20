Beck, Norah Jones, Lake Street Dive Top Martha’s Vineyard Beach Road Weekend Music Festival















Beach Road Weekend announced the lineup for the 2020 festival on Martha’s Vineyard. The headliners for the three-day music festival will include 9-time Grammy winner Norah Jones, Boston’s own Lake Street Dive and 7-time Grammy winner Beck. This year, the festival will feature three full days of music, spread across two stages. Now in its second year, Beach Road Weekend will run from Friday, July 24 to Sunday, July 26 at Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven. Ticket packages will be available Friday, February 21st at 10:00 am at Beachroadweekend.com.

The Beach Road Weekend 2020 lineup features an eclectic mix of artists including New Orleans rock band The Revivalists, indie-folk band The Head and The Heart, and Boston band Guster. The lineup also includes two-time Grammy nominee Father John Misty, Band of Horses, Margo Price, Dawes, Lettuce, Anderson East, Shovels & Rope, Brett Dennen, Leftover Salmon, Jaimoe and Friends, Shemekia Copeland, Jeremie Albino, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Neal Francis, and more to be announced later.

“As we searched for artists for Beach Road Weekend 2020 we were so happy to find many musicians had a special connection with, or memory of Martha’s Vineyard. This is truly a place that artists want to play, and we are excited to bring them to the fans,” said Adam Epstein, CEO of Innovation Arts & Entertainment. “This year is all about building off the success we had in 2019 with more music and a better experience for all fans.”

This year fans will be able to experience the acts a little differently than in 2019. With two main stages set up side-by-side, acts will alternate on each stage so the music never stops. Beach Road Weekend will once again feature a number of local artists, but this time they will be performing on the main stage. The lineup of local acts will be announced at a later date.

Three-day VIP, GA and GA+ ticket packages will be on sale Friday, February 21st at 10:00 am at Beachroadweekend.com. Fans can also purchase special hotel packages and ferry passes to get to and from Martha’s Vineyard now at Beachroadweekend.com/hotels. Single day tickets will be available at a later date.