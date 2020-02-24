Pet Shop Boys and New Order Confirm Co-Headlining ‘The Unity Tour’

Pet Shop Boys and New Order today confirm a co-headlining tour of North America. The two British electronic bands have announced that The Unity Tour kicks off September 5 in Toronto and sees stops in select cities including Madison Square Garden in New York, Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and more. Both bands will play a full set with the headliner alternating each night. Full list of dates below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 28th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

PET SHOP BOYS / NEW ORDER

September 5Budweiser StageToronto, ON
September 9Rockland Trust Bank PavilionBoston, MA
September 11TD Pavilion at the MannPhiladelphia, PA
September 12Madison Square GardenNew York, NY
September 15Merriweather Post PavilionColumbia, MD
September 18Huntington Bank PavilionChicago, IL
September 20The ArmoryMinneapolis, MN
September 24Pepsi Live at Rogers ArenaVancouver, BC
September 26Gorge AmphitheatreGeorge, WA
September 30Chase CenterSan Francisco, CA
October 2Hollywood BowlLos Angeles, CA

 

