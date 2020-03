80’s synth-pop legend Howard Jones has no shortage of hits, many that run the gamut of nostalgia and adoring pop music. The British artist visited St. Paul’s Ordway Theater with Nick Beggs & Robin Boult on March 4th, 2020 as part of his acoustic trio tour and dusted off favorites “What Is Love?.” “Everlasting Love,” “No One Is To Blame,” and “Things Can Only Get Better.” Photos by Billy Briggs