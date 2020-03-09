Keller Williams Announces Keller In The Caverns Experience With Keller & The Keels & Grateful Grass















Genre-hopping multi-instrumentalist Keller Williams’ Keller In The Caverns event will return for its second year on August 28 and 29. The unique music experience takes place in the spectacular underground setting of The Caverns, a subterranean concert hall located in a cave below the Cumberland Plateau in Pelham, TN. The stunning venue is home to PBS’ Emmy Award-Winning television series Bluegrass Underground and draws music fans from all over the world. Single day tickets, weekend passes and VIP packages (which include special viewing access, commemorative swag, meals, lodging, transportation and more) are on sale today, Friday, March 6. To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.

Williams will perform his signature solo looping sets throughout the weekend, and will also be joined on stage by two of his eclectic side projects. Friday evening, August 28 features a performance by Keller & The Keels, with Williams joining progressive flatpicker Larry Keel and bassist Jenny Keel to perform a mix of originals and covers in their psychedelic Appalachian bluegrass style. Then, on Saturday, August 29, Williams performs with his Grateful Grass ensemble featuring Charlottesville roots outfit Love Canon, as they celebrate the music of the Grateful Dead.

In November 2019, Williams released his third Keller & The Keels album, SPEED, which puts the bluegrass treatment to pop and rock songs by celebrated artists including The Doors, Kacey Musgraves, Fiona Apple and Weezer, as well as a few original tracks. Previous Grateful Grass lineups have featured members of String Cheese Incident, Leftover Salmon, Yonder Mountain String Band, The Hillbenders and The Infamous Stringdusters. Watch Grateful Grass perform “Eyes Of The World” with The Infamous Stringdusters below….