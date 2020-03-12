Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Reschedule Tour To October















Bob Weir and Wolf Bros have rescheduled their headlining dates due to rising COVID-19 concerns. Read an official statement on the matter from the trio below:

“The health and wellbeing of our live music community is of the utmost importance. So, while we all deal with the effects of coronavirus (Covid-19) we will be rescheduling our remaining Bob Weir and Wolf Bros headline dates.

Thank you for your continued support, the audiences have been incredible on this tour, the shows have been the kinda stuff we live for and we can’t wait to get back out there with you.

In the meantime, be good to yourselves – and to each other – and please take preventative actions as recommended by the CDC and WHO.

All tickets for the shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at point of purchase.”

The dates have been rescheduled for this Fall. You can find a complete list of rescheduled tour dates below.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros recently stopped by NPR Tiny Desk for a very special performance:

NEW TOUR DATES

October 7 – Belly Up – Aspen, CO

October 8 – Belly Up – Aspen, CO

October 9 – Belly Up – Apsen, CO

October 13 – Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland – Kansas City, MO

October 14 – Orpheum Theater – Omaha, N

October 16 – Hoyt Sherman Place Theater – Des Moines, IA

October 17 – Stifel Theatre – St. Louis, MO

October 20 – Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL

October 21 – Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

October 24 – Palace Theatre – Columbus, OH

October 25 – Landmark Theatre – Syracuse, NY

October 26 – Flynn Theatre – Burlington, VT

October 28 – Palace Theatre – Albany, NY