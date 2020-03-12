SONG PREMIERE: Ghetto Kumbé Propel Distince Carribean House Beats & Afro Rhythms On “Vamo a Dale Duro”















Raised on Colombia’s Caribbean coast and united by its capital, Bogota, Ghetto Kumbé combines the rich musical heritage of their home, to invoke the spirit of digital rumba in audiences all over the world. The secret behind their irresistible electronic ritual lies in their powerful percussion base; Caribbean house beats and traditional afro-Colombian rhythms inherited from West Africa. The album’s co-producer, The Busy Twist, adds all the legacy of UK’s Bass scene to the Afrofuturistic sounds of the 3 Colombians.

Inspired by the different revolutionary movements emerging all over the world, Ghetto Kumbé will release their first full-length album in May 2020 on pioneering Latin American electronic label ZZK. Their self-titled debut is visceral, committed, and rebellious, denouncing through frantic rhythms the inequalities and abuses imposed by corrupt governments, while simultaneously enticing listeners to join in the fight. Dance mingles with awareness to create a global community, where family, friends, and strangers come together through our shared love of music and activate change amongst themselves.

Using musical motifs from Africa and Colombia’s Caribbean coast such as the gaita, call-and-response vocals, and an array of hand drums and rhythms, coupled with the elegant electronic production of Tech/House, Ghetto Kumbé creates an Afro-futurist soundscape with lyrics to motivate, elevate, and inspire. Their first single to come out, ‘Vamo a Dale Duro’, is a fluorescent criticism of the unjust divide between the poor and the rich, the rising prominence of dirty politicians, and the ethics of the capitalist system while encouraging people to stand up and fight for a dignified existence. The album’s tone fluctuates fluidly between tracks that include ancestral chants, voices both deep and resounding, and anthems to uplift and inspire, as well as features by up-and-coming Réunion island artist Melanie and the Palenque-based folk/hip-hop band Kombilesa Mi.

In the Americas, Ghetto Kumbé has become one of the most important alternative groups to come out of Colombia. They’ve played Barranquilla’s world-famous Carnival, Bogotá’s recent Boiler Room, and have even opened for Radiohead. The ancient yet modern sound of the three powerful musicians has made them a legitimate representative of the new Afrohouse scene burgeoning all over the world.

In the midst of political uprisings all over the world, Glide is proud to premiere the first single from Ghetto Kumbé -“Vamo A Dale Duro” (below) – a sonic protest of the injustices caused by class divide. Ghetto Kumbé combines a futuristic flair and tribal steadfast that takes world music to progressive boundaries.