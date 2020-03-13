LISTEN: The Psychedelic Furs Share “You’ll Be Mine” Off ‘Made Of Rain’ LP















Seven weeks before the eagerly awaited release of The Psychedelic Furs new album, Made Of Rain, The Furs are making available the song “You’ll Be Mine.” This is the second new song to be lifted from their forthcoming album, alongside the breathlessly received “Don’t Believe,” which was made available in January. Both tracks are available to stream now and download when you preorder the album from here.

Made Of Rain, The Psychedelic Furs eighth album and their first in nearly thirty years, is released on May 1st 2020 . The band tour the US in April and as previously announced play their first ever show at the Royal Albert Hall in London (May 14th), with Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart as special guests, before heading to Europe and back to America for more shows. Tickets for the Royal Albert Hall are available here.

From its exhilarating opening bars, Made Of Rain is classic Psychedelic Furs in both its sound and execution. It’s a joy to hear again, fresher than ever. Their peerless permutations of art, aggression and ambience drive the dynamics, and it’s always been this originality which has set them apart, a cut above.

In recent years the band has toured continually completing a tour of North America in 2019 and played acclaimed shows at The Hollywood Bowl, All Points East, Hyde Park and Benicàssim. A celebrated handful of UK shows including headlining the prestigious Meltdown at the Royal Festival Hall at Robert Smith of The Cure’s request. This past October, the band played a sold-out tour of the UK and Europe which culminated in a triumphant show at the Roundhouse in London.

The last few years has seen the band’s legend growing, highlighted by the fact they have scored over 150 million streams of their songs worldwide. Their influence since arriving on the post-punk scorched-earth landscape four decades ago has reverberated and resonated from everyone from The Killers to REM to Foo Fighters to Bob Dylan has sung their praises.

The Psychedelic Furs are sounding stronger than ever and as anyone who’s seen the band lately knows, Butler remains one of the most watchable frontmen in the game.

(Photo credit – Matthew Reeves)