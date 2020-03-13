LISTEN: Willie Nelson Releases Poignant “Our Song” Off Upcoming ‘First Rose of Spring’ LP















“Our Song”–the second single from Willie Nelson’s forthcoming studio album First Rose of Spring-premieres online today, Friday, March 13. (The album’s title track debuted as a single and music video on February 21.)

Penned by contemporary country music hitmaker Chris Stapleton, “Our Song” is one of the stand-out tracks on First Rose of Spring. Willie Nelson & Family will appear as special guests on Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Roadshow” on two big dates this year: “A Concert for Kentucky” at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on April 25 and Stapleton’s first appearance at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas later this year.

Stapleton says, “I can easily say Willie Nelson is one of my biggest musical influences. For me it just doesn’t get any better than hearing him sing a song I wrote.”

Arriving just in time for Willie’s birthday (he turns 87 on April 29), First Rose of Spring will be available on CD, vinyl and digital formats as well as part of exclusive merch bundles on Willie’s web store on Friday, April 24.