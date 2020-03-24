LISTEN: Bright Eyes Return With First New Song In Nine Years: “Persona Non Grata”















Bright Eyes is on tap to release possibly its first new album since 2011’s The People’s Key and a tour later this year (hopefully). The band — Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nate Wolcott are now back with their first new song in nine years titled “Persona Non Grata,” which can be heard below Bright Eyes released this kind and reassuring statement to accompany the song’s release:

Strange days indeed. Just wanted to send our love and solidarity to everyone out there feeling alone, frightened and isolated. You are not alone. We are all in this together. We, like so many others, had many plans for 2020. We will be releasing a new album this year no matter what. We also have lots of touring plans which we are now reassessing. We will keep you involved as things progress. We very much want to get on the road and hope to see you all in person sooner rather than later. Until then, here is a song called “Persona Non Grata.” We hope you like it. It was hard to decide which song to share first because they are all quite different, but this one seemed as good of a place as any to start. And it has bagpipes! Which is a first for us. We hope this finds you and your loved ones healthy and safe. Thinking of you fondly.