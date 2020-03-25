Deerhoof Announce New LP ‘Future Teenage Cave Artists’ Out 5/29















Deerhoof today announced that their new album Future Teenage Cave Artists will be released on May 29th via Joyful Noise Recordings. Produced by Deerhoof (Satomi Matsuzaki, Ed Rodriguez, John Dieterich, and Greg Saunier), Future Teenage Cave Artists features 10 original songs and closes with Johann Sebastian Bach. Alongside the LP pre-order, the album’s first two singles—the title track and “The Loved One”—give the first taste of the complex cocktail of emotions that make up this remarkable record. Check em both out below…

The band explains that on the title track, released with a lyric video directed by Ryan Hover and Allison Durst, they “wanted to express what it feels like knowing that the rebels are our only hope. Today’s derelicts, romantics, and children are forced to be tomorrow’s heroes.”

Deerhoof hope to be able to announce 2020 headline tour dates soon. Previously planned May and June dates are currently being rescheduled.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

Future Teenage Cave Artists Tracklist:

1. Future Teenage Cave Artists

2. Sympathy for the Baby Boo

3.The Loved One

4. O Ye Saddle Babes

5. New Orphan Asylum for Spirited Deerchildren

6. Zazeet

7. Fraction Anthem

8. “Farewell” Symphony

9. Reduced Guilt

10. Damaged Eyes Squinting into the Beautiful Overhot Sun

11. I Call on Thee