SONG/VIDEO PREMIERE: Solid Gold Take An Electro-Retro Ride (80’s Video Game Style) On “Believe Me”















Minneapolis indie juggernauts, Solid Gold, have made a bang yet again with their captivating electro-retro mood-inducing creations. Having taken six years off, the band has spent the past several years focusing on several other high-profile collaborations (Coulter with GAYNGS and Taggart and Rosewood, and Hurlburt with Aero Flynn, GAYNGS and Har Mar Superstar). The band is now set to release “Believe Me” (below) -the second single from the forthcoming full-length album from Solid Gold. Produced by BJ Burton (Bon Over, Kanye West, Banks, etc.) with additional production from Lazerbeak (Doomtree, Lizzo, Shredders), “Believe Me” is a nihilistic road trip that somehow finds beauty in the midst of chaos.

Glide is proud to premiere both the song and video for “Believe Me” – one of the more easily engrossing lyric videos of our time. Directed by Adam Dunn (aka Phantom Sloth), the song encapsulates the recent musical voyages of M83 and Soulwax while dabbing one foot in the neon past and one fist in the black future.