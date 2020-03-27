Hiss Golden Messenger Releases Surprise Live Album















Just days into 2020, Durham, North Carolina’s Hiss Golden Messenger—well-rested from a holiday respite after a busy 2019 that included some 60 shows across the United States and the release of the gripping Terms of Surrender—loaded into their home region’s legendary hub, Cat’s Cradle, for a two-night stand. For nearly 90 minutes, they smoke, sorting through the greatest hits of the Hiss Golden Messenger songbook with the intuition of a band that accepts these tunes as gospel but plays them with the verve of five folks delighted to be back on the same stage.

Thankfully, this evening was documented. Hiss Golden Messenger’s M.C. Taylor presents Forward, Children: A fundraiser for Durham Public Schools students, available starting today on Bandcamp with more digital services to follow on April 3. All profits from the release will be donated to North Carolina’s Durham Public Schools Foundation.