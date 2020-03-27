Local Natives Release Curated Remix LP Vol 1, With Full LP Out May 1















To celebrate the one year anniversary of the release of Local Natives’ critically acclaimed album Violet Street, the band has announced a curated remix album with a coalition of eclectic DJs, electronic artists, and producers, to be released digitally May 1 via Loma Vista Recordings. In the lead up to May, the group will be launching volumes of the remixes, starting today with Violet Street Remixes Vol. 1. Hear the 4 tracks with remixes from Joey Pecoraro, Karriem Riggins, Jonathan Wilson, and GUM & Ginoli, the latter of whom contribute a soaring and grooving take on “Vogue.” Vol. 2 will be released on April 17 followed by Vol. 3 on May 1 to complete the full album.

Keyboardist/bassist Nik Ewing says,

“We’ve always viewed songs as living and breathing. The studio recordings are timestamps of those versions and the songs evolve on every tour. We love releasing stems to our albums to let you dig deeper into the recordings and reinterpret the music. In that spirit, we’re honored to have an incredible cast of artists take Violet Street into new and unexpected directions.”

Earlier this month, Local Natives stopped by the Jimmy Kimmel Live! outdoor stage to perform their new single “Dark Days (featuring Amelia Meath)” – an update on the single from their 2016 album Sunlit Youth – and “When Am I Gonna Lose You” – their Violet Street single that hit #3 on AAA and #6 on Alternative Radio. Their sensational performance was re-aired on Tuesday this week.

Last year, Local Natives released their critically acclaimed fourth album, Violet Street via Loma Vista Recordings. The blissful and introspective new album features singles including “lush and searching” (Stereogum) “When Am I Gonna Lose You,” whose cinematic video starred Kate Mara and was performed by the band on Ellen; “Café Amarillo,” which FADER hailed for “illustrating a sort of emotional purgatory;” and “Tap Dancer” that Brooklyn Vegan praised for its “elegiac ache.” The band wrapped their nearly sold out cross-country North American tour with Austin American Statesman praising their “unadulterated energy” at one show.