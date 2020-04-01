SONG PREMIERE: Nicholas Mallis Stirs Up a Glam Pop and Punk Dance Party with “Disaster”















Over the past five years, Nicholas Mallis’ brand of weirdo pop and absurdist, over the top performances have been garnering him praise in Athens and beyond. He has shared bills with indie pop greats like Dan Deacon and Kishi Bashi and even played as a side man in the solo efforts of Athens legends Cindi Wilson and Fred Schneider (The B-52’s). In 2019, Nicholas released Artificial Irrelevance, a collection of glam pop songs that Flagpole Magazine referred to as “timeless.” After spending a year promoting and touring A.I., Nicholas has quickly turned out another album and he is gearing up to tour the east coast again this spring. The Final Station was recorded and produced by Nicholas at his home studio in Athens and mastered at The Glow by engineer/producer Jesse Mangum (Elf Power, Black Kids, Deep State). The new album will be out June 5th via the Athens record label, Laser Brains.

Today Glide is offering an exclusive early listen of “Disaster,” a song that encapsulates what makes Mallis such an intriguing artist. With a spunky and danceable, synth-driven sound, the song is an exciting throwback that brings to mind acts like Devo, XTC and fellow Athens artists The B-52s. Mallis keeps the song bouncing along as he creatively works in glam pop, punk, and infectious synth lines. In a way, the song feels like it came from the late 70s or early 80s during the creative, left-of-the-dial burst in alternative music while also sounding fresh and original since not many acts are channeling these kinds of influences faithfully these days.

LISTEN:

The Final Station is out June 5th. For more music and info visit Nicholas Mallis on Facebook.