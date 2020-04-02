Bikini Kill Announce Rescheduled Reunion Tour Dates















In light of the stay at home measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 Bikini Kill has announced the rescheduling of their May shows for November/December, which will be their first lengthy tour since last year’s select reunion dates in NYC, LA, Chicago, and London. The annual DIY punk festival Burger Boogaloo has now been set for Halloween.

Via press release the band stated..

As the world eagerly looks forward to a less complicated time, the band has announced their rescheduled March, April, and May 2020 shows to later this year. […] For any questions regarding purchased tickets, ticket holders can contact their local venue. The rescheduled run will see the band back in Olympia, WA, where they first started, for two benefit concerts (October 26-27) for Interfaith Works Nightly Shelter, a local non-profit acting as the only shelter/homeless services program that explicitly prioritizes women and LGBT single adults in the Olympia community.

RESCHEDULED DATES

10/23: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/25: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/26: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater (Interfaith Works Benefit)

10/27: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater (Interfaith Works Benefit)

10/30: Victoria, BC @ Distrikt

10/31: Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo

11/2: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/3: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/19: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

11/20: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

11/22: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

11/23: Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

11/24: South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

11/27: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

11/28: Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

11/29: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

12/1: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/2: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/3: Montreal, QB @ M Telus