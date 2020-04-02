Bikini Kill Announce Rescheduled Reunion Tour Dates

In light of the stay at home measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 Bikini Kill has announced the rescheduling of their May shows for November/December, which will be their first lengthy tour since last year’s select reunion dates in NYC, LA, Chicago, and London. The annual DIY punk festival Burger Boogaloo has now been set for Halloween.
Via press release the band stated..
As the world eagerly looks forward to a less complicated time, the band has announced their rescheduled March, April, and May 2020 shows to later this year. […] For any questions regarding purchased tickets, ticket holders can contact their local venue.
The rescheduled run will see the band back in Olympia, WA, where they first started, for two benefit concerts (October 26-27) for Interfaith Works Nightly Shelter, a local non-profit acting as the only shelter/homeless services program that explicitly prioritizes women and LGBT single adults in the Olympia community.
RESCHEDULED DATES
10/23: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/25: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/26: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater (Interfaith Works Benefit)
10/27: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater (Interfaith Works Benefit)
10/30: Victoria, BC @ Distrikt
10/31: Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo
11/2: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/3: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/19: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
11/20: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
11/22: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
11/23: Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
11/24: South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
11/27: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
11/28: Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
11/29: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
12/1: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
12/2: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
12/3: Montreal, QB @ M Telus