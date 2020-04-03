LISTEN: Ed O’Brien Shares Radiant Sound Collage Via New Track “Olympik”















Currently recovering at home and wishing the best for the safety and health of all, Ed O’Brien (Radiohead) is grateful to unveil “Olympik,” the latest advance offering from his debut album under the EOB moniker, Earth, still on track for an April 17th release via Capitol Records.

Preceded by the first official single “Shangri-La” and its accompanying sci-fi short film, “Olympik” is the third song from Earth to be released in advance of the album. “Olympik” is anchored by a lockstep groove courtesy of Omar Hakim (Drums) and Nathan East (Bass). Ed’s unmistakable voice and guitars float ethereally atop the mix, with additional programming by Flood, Catherine Marks and Adam ‘Cecil’ Bartlett, percussion and programming by Richie Kennedy, and guitar from David Okumu adding and combining textures to mesmerizing effect.

“Olympik” was written by Edward O’Brien, co-produced by Flood and Catherine Marks, engineered by Adam ‘Cecil’ Bartlett with additional engineering by Richie Kennedy, and mixed by Alan Moulder.

Physical configurations of Earth are available for advance purchase including an exclusive transparent red vinyl LP, standard 12" vinyl LP and CD versions, and more.