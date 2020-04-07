The Sword Announce Two Career Spanning Compilations; ‘Conquest Of Kingdoms’ and ‘Chronology 2006 – 2018’















It’s been two years since the Austin, TX heavy rockers decided to take a break, but The Sword are unsheathed once more: Two career-spanning collections will be released simultaneously, both showcasing the technically dazzling, riff-heavy and far-reaching metal that the band has been known for since forming 15 years ago.

Conquest of Kingdoms, an explosive three-disc vinyl collection of rarities and oddities, offers 30 tracks (16 previously unreleased) and is housed in a triple-gatefold package, including B-sides, oddities and live recordings of fan favorites like “Freya,” “Iron Swan” and “Fire Lances of the Ancient Hyperzephyrians,” as well as cover versions of “Immigrant Song” (Led Zeppelin), “Nasty Dogs and Funky Kings” (ZZ Top), “She” (KISS), “Forever My Queen” (Pentagram) and more. A truncated digital version will also be available. In addition to the standard vinyl release, a limited-edition color variant (1,000 pressings worldwide) will also be available exclusively via TheSwordOfficial.com, CraftRecordings.com, as well as independent retailers.

Chronology 2006–2018 is a three-disc CD compendium, which — in addition to the aforementioned rarities — also includes The Sword’s greatest hits and fan favorites. Distilling the band’s complete discography, this collection comprises 52 tracks (12 previously unreleased), including the studio recordings of “Freya,” “Iron Swan,” “Cloak of Feathers” and “Deadly Nightshade.” The set also features expansive new liner notes with contributions from the band, plus Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Mark Morton (Lamb of God) and Neil Fallon (Clutch).

Both titles will be released on June 5th and are available for pre-order today. Accompanying the pre-order is an advance single of a previously unreleased version of “Freya,” recorded live at Stubbs in Austin, TX in 2011. Listen to the track and pre-save/pre-order Conquest of Kingdoms here.