Oteil Burbridge, Real Estate, White Denim, Dawes Members & More Celebrate Jerry Garcia Robert Hunter at Virtual Festiva















11E1even Group, in conjunction with Nugs.tv and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, is proud to announce the artist lineup for week-six of the new digital content series, “Live From Out There.” This unprecedented virtual festival has now raised close to $300k for artists and crews affected by loss of work due to COVID-19.

Week-six will feature an all-star tribute to Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter with proceeds benefiting Sweet Relief COVID-19 Musicians Fund, Terrapin Crossroads Staff Appreciation Fund, Sweetwater Music Hall Staff Relief Fund and the musicians & crews contributing to the celebration. The diverse lineup includes Alex Bleeker, Julian Lynch and Martin Courtney of Real Estate, George Porter Jr. of The Meters, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Chris Funk of The Decemberists, Brian Elmquist of The Lone Bellow, James Petralli of White Denim, Hiss Golden Messenger, Paul Hoffman of Greensky Bluegrass, photography provided by Jay Blakesberg and many more.

Additional performances include an epic doubleheader from Twiddle plus Oteil Burbridge performing the music of Jerry Garcia on the piano for the very first time.

The celebration of the Grateful Dead will continue with Phil Lesh and Bob Weir, who will join Ross James (Songs That Saved Me podcast) in the kitchen for a special appearance alongside celebrity chefs Andrew Zimmern, Matty Matheson and Wylie Dufresne for a special Dumplings and Dead cooking class.

The mission of “Live For Out There” is simple – to provide viewers a constant flow of never before seen content from artists while generating revenue for the artists and crews involved.

Check out James Petralli of White Denim covering “Run For The Roses”

-S

For five weeks and counting, “Live From Out There” has been providing a wide variety of content streaming to the comfort of people’s homes during this very unfortunate time.

The series has now raised approximately $300K in five weeks of programming. It has been including sets from artists’ homes and practice spaces, never before seen original sets, archival releases, masterclasses, cooking lessons, first-time collaborations and more. COVID-19 has had an unprecedented impact on the live music community; while the safety of our roster, team and fan base is tantamount, we also believe the power of live music is a healing force through uncertain times.

“It’s been truly amazing to see the fans and the community coming together each week, contributing to all those affected by loss of work due to COVID-19. With so much uncertainty around the live touring landscape, we have to come together and do everything we can to help artists and crew stay alive during this time,” says 11E1even Group’s Ben Baruch. “Our platform unlike most, is a paid platform, we aren’t shy to say that we are here to generate revenue for those in need while creating unique content for the fans week after week. Our goal is to keep pushing great content, continue to book a diversified and unique lineup week after week and grow the platform to support artists and all those that have suffered from lost work due to the COVID-19 Outbreak.”

Proceeds from each subscription benefit Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 Fund, an organization using donor-directed funding to provide immediate assistance, lodging, clothing, food and more to the musicians and crew involved in the series as well as music industry workers and artists who have suffered a loss of income due to the recent outbreak and resulting restrictions placed on live events and gatherings.

Check out the this week’s performance here…

WEEK-SIX LINEUP IS BELOW

Celebrating Jerry Garcia & Robert Hunter:

Alex Bleeker of Real Estate

Julian Lynch of Real Estate

Martin Courtney of Real Estate

George Porter Jr. of The Meters

Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes

Chris Funk of The Decemberists

Brian Elmquist of The Lone Bellow

Paul Hoffman of Greensky Bluegrass

Hiss Golden Messenger

James Petralli of White Denim

Oteil Burbridge of Dead & Company

Eric Krasno

John Craigie

Jackie Greene

Jennifer Hartswick and Chris Chew

Brock Butler of Perpetual Groove

Jennifer Hartswick

Grahame Lesh

Steve Poltz

Rick Mitarotonda and Peter Anspach of Goose

Austin McCutchen of Grateful Shred

Jay Rutherford of Los Colognes

Keller Williams

Karina Rykman

Sinkane

Ross James