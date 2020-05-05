Save Our Local Independent Venues- Take 60 Seconds To Make Our Voice Heard















The independent music venues that most of us frequent to see and hear the up and comers and the critics favorite are in danger. Contact your Senators and Representatives and let them know you support your mom and pop venues who need financial support from the federal government. Recently created is NIVA, the National Independent Venue Association, which enables us to stick together and work to keep the venues that matter afloat. Please take a few seconds out of your day to fill out the form below – its super easy and will go along way. Click Here

When this crisis began, independent music venues were the first to close, and we will be the last to open. While completely shuttered we have no revenue, our employees and artists are without jobs, and normal bills keep coming, regardless.

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), a group of more than 1,200 independent music venues and promoters in all 50 states, to collectively urge Congress to help protect our industry by providing the financial support that is necessary for us to survive the shutdown and reopen once again.

Please join Glide and support our cause by calling and writing our Senators and Representatives today.

It’s fast and easy: Click here to email your representatives.