VIDEO PREMIERE: Lesibu Grand Tackle Distress and Emotional Fatigue with Buoyant Indie Pop Tune “Jennifer, My Girl”















Comprised of duo Tyler-Simone Molton and John Renaud, Atlanta-based band Lesibu Grand prides itself on its melting pot of musical styles and cultures, pivoting from grungy punk rock one minute (early single “Miranda”) to smoky latin blues (“Mi Sueno”), the strength of their vision and restless creative spark propels them through genre after genre without ever losing an ounce of their singular identity, much like their hometown. To hear the band tell it, it’s these unique juxtapositions that define them: “Our special sauce comes from our relationship, both the obvious differences – age, race, and sex – and the musical ones.” Ultimately, they admit, “we are striving to fill a large gap, and which gives us ample room to explore the human condition.”

Harnessing the new-wave sensibilities of golden-era Blondie while keeping their feet firmly planted the alternative unpredictability of early Pixies, the band brings their songwriting chops to the world with the release of their latest single and video “Jennifer, My Girl,” and today Glide is excited to share an exclusive premiere of both. Shot in collaboration with East Atlanta’s Sailorface, the video is bathed in somber blues, reflecting the strife of their hometown as Molton reassuringly sings into a fractured mirror. The video also serves to expand the scope of the band’s seemingly personal narratives to include comments and questions on national identity, escapism, and the extremely prescient topic of anxiety in America. While it may not have been directly inspired by our all-too-frequent situation of police brutality and the resulting protests, the melancholy feeling of helplessness and not being afraid speaks to the feelings of many in society as we face down systemic racism, hate, a pandemic, and a despicable president. Ultimately, the song analyzes emotional fatigue and distress, which pretty much everyone on the planet can relate to at this point. Coming in at under three minutes, the song is a buoyant morsel of indie-pop and alt rock, with Molton’s strong and beautiful vocals rising above a chorus of decaying harmonies. Lush, reverberating guitars and a subtle bass line complement the vocals to make for a song that is at once calming and thought-provoking.

Singer Tyler-Simone Molton dsscribes the inspiration behind the song:

“This song was initially addressed to my late cocker spaniel, Ginger, but developed into something much deeper about my sister, Jennifer. She was going through some difficult emotions at the time — feeling helpless in a world full of people needing help. The song is a simple effort to calm her nerves and make her feel loved and protected. I think Jennifer, My Girl translates well into current events because so many of us are frightened and worried about the coronavirus and the social changes it’s brought. These are deadly and uncertain times and we don’t know if our lives will ever be the same. But, as the older sister in the song says, ‘I know you might be afraid/Don’t know what’s coming your way/Why not breathe, g’on and let tomorrow worry ‘bout tomorrow, tomorrow/And today, today.’

The video tackles distress and emotional fatigue head on. The narrator is singing an emotional support letter to her younger sister, assuring her that she empathizes with how she’s feeling because she’s been there too. The narrator goes on to assure her there is a light at the end of the tunnel. The narrator’s coping mechanism is to try to uplift her sister in the hopes that doing so will lift her own spirits up as well. I believe life is a constant struggle. Nobody has all the answers and there are no silver bullets. But, despite all that, it’s our duty as human beings to be there for one another. We have to be strong and faithful to those we love even as our own strength and faith may itself be struggling under the weight of uncertainty.”

LISTEN:

Lesibu Grand will host a special livestream on June 5 at 9PM EST on the Glide Facebook page!

Photo by Daniyal Tahir