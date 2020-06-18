Boston’s Town Meeting Cut Vast & Original Sound Portrait Via ‘Make Things Better’















On Make Things Better, Town Meeting’s third LP and 4th release overall (an EP titled Geography, Part 1 was the debut), this Boston-based ensemble sounds like it was indeed destined to make music as a unit, rather than succumb to the dissension that almost split them up. The quintet draws upon some readily identifiable influences here, but the eight cuts suggest these three brothers and their two kindred spirits–Luke Condon (vocals, guitar), Russ Condon (vocals, drums), Brendan “Babe” Condon (vocals, harmonica, percussion), Tim Cackett (mandolin, lead guitar, vocals), and Derek Fimbel (bass, banjo, vocals)–are re-configuring those sources into an image distinctly of their own making.

Echoes of legendary late ’60s San Franciscans Moby Grape become evident in the A capella intro to “Bleeding Hearts,” while the group harmony vocals sound like no one so much as Uncle Tupelo during “The Fourth Verse.” And the late Lowell George would be proud how this precocious unit uses what he once termed ‘eloquent profanity’ on “Fuck The Man.” The comparably irascible tone of “Sometimes the Moon” suggests Town Meeting composes its originals not just as the means to personal expression, though, but also to create music to play as an end in and of itself.

Not surprisingly then, Make It Better displays a range of style comparable to its potential. The regular mix of acoustic and electric textures is a staple of tunes such as the closing “Silence Speak,” and in addition to those sweet tones, Town Meeting also implant a raw joy into their musicianship on cuts such as “Forget Me Not.” The boozy sway of the latter recalls the Replacements, yet the loose informality is not an affectation, but a quality that comes naturally to them. The same goes for the affecting melancholy expressed in “Eulogy:” just as the forlorn harmonica underscores how emotionally incisive these young men can be, the juxtaposition of the two markedly different numbers within this track sequence stands as a vivid illustration of their growing skill as recording artists.

Town Meeting makes of point of regularly covering selected touch-points of their roots in concert and for special occasions. Performing the likes of Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s “Down By The River” and Grateful Dead’s “Fire On The Mountain” will no doubt serve the purpose of further inspiring ideas aplenty for new material plus an increasingly original and recognizable style of musicianship. With the additional catalyst of production expertise the likes of which Dan Cardinal applied so judiciously here, these winners of New England Music Award’s “2017 Roots Act of the Year” can then accelerate the growth they so clearly exhibit for Make Things Better.