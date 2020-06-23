Boston’s Town Meeting Livestreaming Via Glide Wednesday June 24th 4PM EST















Glide Magazine is proud to livestream via Glide’s Facebook page a 30-minute Livestream from Boston roots shapeshifters Town Meeting at 4PM/EST and 1PM/PST on Wednesday, Jun 24th. The band just released their third full length Make Things Better a vast and original sound portrait that is their most accomplished studio effort to date mixed with raw joy. Winners of New England Music Award’s “2017 Roots Act of the Year,” the band is giving New England an important voice in the burgeoning Americana movement that is mainly Nashville/Austin centric.

Comprised of brothers Luke Condon (vocals, guitar), Russ Condon (vocals, drums), Brendan “Babe” Condon (vocals, harmonica, percussion), Tim Cackett (mandolin, lead guitar, vocals), and Derek Fimbel (bass, banjo, vocals), the quintet have quickly become a force to be reckoned with. Formed in 2013 in Ayer, Massachusetts, they combine their love of 60s folk music with the raw, unbridled energy of punk rock. Tune in on Wednesday June 24th at 4PM/EST and 1PM/PST HERE!