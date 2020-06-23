LISTEN: The Texas Gentlemen Share Rollicking “Train to Avesta” Off Upcoming LP ‘Floor It!!!’















The Texas Gentlemen will release Floor It!!! on July 17th via New West Records. The 13-song set was produced by Matt Pence (Jason Isbell, John Moreland, Midlake) and recorded at the legendary Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL, Niles City Sound in Ft. Worth, TX and Pence’s own EchoLab Studios in Denton, TX. Floor It!!! is the follow up to their acclaimed 2017 debut TX Jelly/ The band’s sound is steeped in ‘60s and ‘70s rock & pop with elements of funk, soul, country, R&B, southern rock and gospel (just about all of them played in churches early on). The album includes woozy, brass-fueled Dixieland-style jazz, to slinky, chicken-scratch country funk to lushly orchestrated pop-soul balladry all within it’s first ten minutes. There’s a dreamy, spacey, and occasionally progressive element to what they do that seems to detach the music from belonging to any particular place and time. It’s a rich and righteous ride.

Today, the band has released the rollicking pure song “Train To Avesta” check it out below….