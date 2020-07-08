VIDEO PREMIERE: Light Bodies Capture Phoenix Unity In Isolation Via Emotive”Landlocked”















Light Bodies is a Phoenix-based musical project spearheaded by Jack Cavanaugh that includes collaborators from its surrounding urban art community. The collective’s music focuses on the interplay between organic sounds and digital instruments, while its openhearted lyrics touch on insightful personal, spiritual, and political subject matter surrounded by Cavanaugh’s graceful vocals. Shades of The Dirty Projectors’ ethereal soundscapes and James Blake’s ambient vocals, bestow Light Bodies an enchanting chamber-folk sound.

Glide is proud to premiere Light Bodies’ video for “Landlocked” (below) a single that was inspired, composed, and filmed during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic. The video, filmed in the sprawling city’s downtown core, captures the experience of finding unity in isolation within these “6 feet apart” times. Light Bodies collaborated with “Spookytown,” a group of friends and neighbors who produce audio and video content. “Landlocked” is Cavanaugh’s and the surrounding creative community’s response to the new limitations of the pandemic and capturing the sanity and beauty throughout self-isolation.

Instagram: @light_bodiesmusic

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=38398455

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYujY8Oq9CM