LISTEN: Lemon Twigs Share Jangly Hook Filled ““Live In Favor Of Tomorrow”















The Lemon Twigs have done it again with another shot of adrenaline straight into the vein of the American pop scene. “Live In Favor Of Tomorrow” is a euphoric dance in the clouds which brings you close enough to God to slap him five. Time is an antiquated illusion when you play this puppy loud. Judy Garland twerks on Galileo to the sound of jangly guitars and drumming we haven’t heard since Jerry Lewis jammed with Lars Ulrich at Woodstock 2069. Every-day horror is a day at the beach in the land of the infinite. Is that a mushroom cloud, or the Buddha doing a cannonball at his holy summer pool party? These are the kinds of thoughts likely to ripple through your mind during the song’s relentless 3 minutes and 24 seconds. So take your shirt off and take a dive into infinity with The chosen Lemon Twigs.

The D’Addario brothers wrote, recorded and produced the forthcoming album entirely on tape at their Long Island home studio, Sonora Studios in Los Angeles, and Electric Lady in New York City. “Live In Favor Of Tomorrow” is preceded by “excellent” (Flood) lead single “The One” and “thrilling” (NME) sax-driven single “Moon.” Songs For The General Public is out August 21 on 4AD.

The prodigiously-talented duo first emerged as The Lemon Twigs in 2016 with their debut LP Do Hollywood, whose show-stopping melodies mined from every era of rock quickly earned fans in Elton John, Questlove, and Jack Antonoff. Go To School, the ambitious 15-track coming-of-age opus, followed in 2018 and solidified the band’s reputation for building grand walls of sound around an audacious concept.

The 12-track album will be released on August 21 digitally and on CD, limited translucent red vinyl (only available via indie stores and the 4AD Store) and standard black vinyl. The first 100 vinyl pre-orders made through the 4AD Store will receive a limited-edition print signed by the brothers.

Songs For The General Public

Hell On Wheels Live In Favor Of Tomorrow No One Holds You (Closer Than The One You Haven’t Met) Fight Somebody Loving You Moon The One Only A Fool Hog Why Do Lovers Own Each Other? Leather Together Ashamed