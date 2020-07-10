Doves Release New LP ‘The Universal Want’ On 9/11















Doves, who have been relatively silent since the release of 2009’s Kingdom or Rust, will release a new album The Universal Want out on Friday September 11th on EMI Records.

Released on vinyl, CD, limited edition box set and exclusive signed formats available from the official Doves store. You can pre-order the album now at https://Doves.lnk.to/TUWFP

The band has made a statement about the album – “The album has got the stamp of ‘the time’ all over it. Everything on the album is an echo. It’s an echo of what we were going through at the time. Getting back together, the Royal Albert Hall and everything else.”

Listen to the previously released “Carousels” off the LP…