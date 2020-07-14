WATCH: IDLES Shares Video For Emotionally Tinged “A Hymn”















Today, IDLES have shared a new song “A Hymn” – the emotional centerpiece off the Bristol band’s forthcoming LP, Ultra Mono (out Sept 25th via Partisan). The accompanying music video features the band driving with their parents through their hometown streets to the shops, providing a grey window into suburban English life that matches the song’s heavyhearted churn. Check it out below..

Frontman Joe Talbot says of the song: “‘A Hymn’ is a hymn that rejoices in the sinister flesh-eating virus of the pedestrian. It sings the tune of normal’s teeth sinking into your neck as you sleep stood up with your eyes open. Amen.”

Ahead of release, IDLES will host a series of three live performances from an iconic studio space (to be named later) on Aug 29 & 30, which will be professionally recorded, filmed, and livestreamed. Tickets on sale now, more info and link to purchase HERE.

Photo by Tom Ham