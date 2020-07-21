LISTEN: Wye Oak Shares Dystopian New Song “No Place” From ‘No Horizon’ EP















Wye Oak has shared the dystopian new song “No Place” from No Horizon EP featuring the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, out July 31 via Merge. “No Place” is the second song to arrive early from No Horizon, set for release on July 31 worldwide. Like the rest of the EP, the track was written for and features contributions from the Brooklyn Youth Chorus. Check it out below…

Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner on “No Place”:

This song is about the separation between our consciousness and our physical bodies, and how it feels to forget that you even have a body in the first place. Of course, it gets easier and easier to use your body less and less; as we innovate more efficient ways of achieving our temporal goals, we are making them somewhat obsolete. Personally, I’m very pro-body, even as I spent the first half of my life hating and fighting against mine and all of its perceived imperfections. But it’s hard to look around and not at least imagine that we might be some of the last humans on earth to ever enjoy what having a body actually feels like, on a planet that isn’t yet completely inhospitable to us. And that seems like something worth noticing.

Wasner and Andy Stack have been making music together as Wye Oak for over a decade, yielding five critically acclaimed LPs in the process. The Baltimore-born, Durham-based pair spent 2012–2018 writing music while living in different parts of the country, but the five songs that make up No Horizon mark the first that Stack and Wasner composed while both lived in Durham. The EP was originally composed in a tight, concentrated timeframe at the end of 2018 and early 2019, and then performed at New York’s Merkin Hall as part of Ecstatic Music Festival in collaboration with the Brooklyn Youth Chorus.

Photo by Kendall Atwater