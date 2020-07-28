Brian Fallon Reveals Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates

Brian Fallon has announced rescheduled tour dates following the release of his acclaimed new album, Local Honey, available now via Lesser Known Records and Thirty Tigers.
US tour dates are now set to begin in April 2021, including Town Hall Theatre in New York. The band will embark on a rescheduled North American tour throughout April, May and June 2021. All tickets from the original dates will be valid for the new shows. Fans will receive an email from their ticketing company/point-of-purchase with more information and should reach out to them with any questions.
Fallon said: “I’m happy to announce that I’ve been able to reschedule my 2021 tour dates for next year. And stay tuned for additional shows to be announced in the not-so-distant future. I’m looking forward to seeing you all soon, stay safe!”
Throughout the lockdown, Fallon took to social media to share a much needed message of hope and fun with a new Instagram live series, “Sittin’ Round At Home With…”. Calling upon his songwriting peers and inspirations alike to trade songs and the stories about writing them, the series features extended conversations between Brian and the likes of Chris Shiflett, Craig Finn, Laura Jane Grace, Lucinda Williams, Hanif Abdurraqib and many more. Watch the series on Fallon’s Instagram HERE
BRIAN FALLON AND THE HOWLING WEATHER
US TOUR 2021
APRIL
24 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts
25 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
27 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre
30 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
MAY
1 – New York, NY – Town Hall Theatre
2 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
29 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater
30 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater
JUNE
3 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
4 – Tampa, FL – Ritz Ybor
5 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
7 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom
8 – Charlotte, NC – The Neighborhood Theatre
9 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
11 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall
12 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
15 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center
16 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center
BRIAN FALLON AND THE HOWLING WEATHER
UK/EUROPE TOUR 2021
NOVEMBER
9 – Cologne, GER – Carlswerk Victoria
10 – Frankfurt, GER – Batschkap
11 – Hamburg, GER – Docks
12 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega
13 – Stockholm, SWE – Debaser Strand
14 – Gothenburg, SWE – Pustervik
16 – Berlin, GER – Huxley’s
17 – Wien, AT – Arena
18 – Nurnberg, GER – Loewensaal
19 – Stuttgart, GER – Longhorn
20 – Zurich, CH – Komplex XS
21 – Munich, GER – Muffathalle
23 – Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia
25 – Barcelona, SP – LA 2
26 – Madrid, SP – Mon Live
27 – Valencia, SP – Loco Club
29 – Paris, FR – Backstage
30 – Antwerp, BEL – Trix Club
DECEMBER
1 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg
3 – Norwich, UK – Waterfront
4 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
5 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3
6 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
8 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
9 – Manchester, UK – O2 Academy
10 – Birmingham, UK – Institute
11 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire