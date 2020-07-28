Brian Fallon Reveals Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates















Brian Fallon has announced rescheduled tour dates following the release of his acclaimed new album, Local Honey, available now via Lesser Known Records and Thirty Tigers.

US tour dates are now set to begin in April 2021, including Town Hall Theatre in New York. The band will embark on a rescheduled North American tour throughout April, May and June 2021. All tickets from the original dates will be valid for the new shows. Fans will receive an email from their ticketing company/point-of-purchase with more information and should reach out to them with any questions.

Fallon said: “I’m happy to announce that I’ve been able to reschedule my 2021 tour dates for next year. And stay tuned for additional shows to be announced in the not-so-distant future. I’m looking forward to seeing you all soon, stay safe!”

Throughout the lockdown, Fallon took to social media to share a much needed message of hope and fun with a new Instagram live series, “Sittin’ Round At Home With…”. Calling upon his songwriting peers and inspirations alike to trade songs and the stories about writing them, the series features extended conversations between Brian and the likes of Chris Shiflett, Craig Finn, Laura Jane Grace, Lucinda Williams, Hanif Abdurraqib and many more. Watch the series on Fallon’s Instagram HERE

BRIAN FALLON AND THE HOWLING WEATHER

US TOUR 2021

APRIL

24 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts

25 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

27 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre

30 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

MAY

1 – New York, NY – Town Hall Theatre

2 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

29 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater

30 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

JUNE

3 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

4 – Tampa, FL – Ritz Ybor

5 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

7 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

8 – Charlotte, NC – The Neighborhood Theatre

9 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

11 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

12 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

15 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center

16 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center

BRIAN FALLON AND THE HOWLING WEATHER

UK/EUROPE TOUR 2021

NOVEMBER

9 – Cologne, GER – Carlswerk Victoria

10 – Frankfurt, GER – Batschkap

11 – Hamburg, GER – Docks

12 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega

13 – Stockholm, SWE – Debaser Strand

14 – Gothenburg, SWE – Pustervik

16 – Berlin, GER – Huxley’s

17 – Wien, AT – Arena

18 – Nurnberg, GER – Loewensaal

19 – Stuttgart, GER – Longhorn

20 – Zurich, CH – Komplex XS

21 – Munich, GER – Muffathalle

23 – Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia

25 – Barcelona, SP – LA 2

26 – Madrid, SP – Mon Live

27 – Valencia, SP – Loco Club

29 – Paris, FR – Backstage

30 – Antwerp, BEL – Trix Club

DECEMBER

1 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg

3 – Norwich, UK – Waterfront

4 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

5 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

6 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

8 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

9 – Manchester, UK – O2 Academy

10 – Birmingham, UK – Institute

11 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire